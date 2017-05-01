Los Angeles-based interactive entertainment firm The Rogue Initiative is moving some of its operations down South.

The company will begin operations in Baton Rouge by November 2017, according to an LSU news release.

“In case there were any lingering doubts, today’s announcement further confirms Louisiana as a digital media and software development hub, attracting a wide assortment of tech companies, from corporate leaders to agile innovators in emerging markets,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the release. “The Rogue Initiative is one of the leading firms in virtual reality entertainment, and the company leadership is bringing these innovative, immersive projects to Baton Rouge. Throughout our history, Louisiana has produced an array of creative storytellers, and we’re proud to welcome The Rogue Initiative and their team as they produce cutting-edge entertainment projects in Louisiana.”

Baton Rouge native and Rogue Initiative Chief Production and Content Officer Cathy Twigg is an LSU alumna.

“With my strong ties as a Baton Rouge native, graduate of LSU and adviser to the LSU Digital Media Arts and Engineering program, we are excited to work with LED and expand The Rogue Initiative with a local production office,” Twigg said in the release. “It’s important to have the opportunity to mentor and foster local talent.”

