LA Congressman Garret Graves starts GoFundMe to pay SEC $100,000 fine

3 hours ago

Congressman Garret Graves shared his GoFundMe titled “LSU Can Win Just Fine” on October 15, the same day that LSU was fined $100,000 for rushing the field after the big win over UGA.

The GoFundMe states that the joy of “returning to our field of dreams after 60 minutes of elite football” is “priceless, but to the SEC it is worth $100,000.” Graves is asking Tiger fans to donate $36.16 to the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Although, some fans are donating much more, in hopes that the same outcome would be possible for the Alabama-LSU game on November 3 (just read the comments).

