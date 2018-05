Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced that he will officially resign next week.

The resignation comes after suggestive emails and messages from Schedler to his employee Dawn Ross were released last week. Since then Ross has also filed a lawsuit against Schedler. First Assistant Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will take over for Schedler until an official election this fall.

To read more from The Advocate and watch Schedler’s resignation, click here.

Image: Facebook/Tom Schedler