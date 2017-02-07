Lafayette taco shop Taco Sisters is expanding in the city, and more Louisiana locations may be on the horizon for the restaurant, The Advertiser reports.

“That’s kind of our end game,” said partner Brett Hall, according to The Advertiser. “We’re looking to open in the Baton Rouge market then maybe New Orleans or Austin, anywhere with good restaurants.”

Taco Sisters serves many types of tacos, including shrimp, brisket, vegetarian and more.

READ MORE

Comments