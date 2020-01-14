There’s many things that make living in Louisiana so special, but one of our favorites is enjoying king cake season. As we continue the tradition of trying numerous king cakes, we can’t help but to also love these king-cake inspired products made right here in Louisiana.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. – It’s Good to be King Cake Ale

Tin Roof released it’s king cake ale on Jan. 13 to celebrate the National Championship Game, but you better stop by quickly—this special is taproom-only and is sure to sell out fast.

Crescent City Swoon – King Cake Bath Bombs

Although these homemade bath bombs are made in New Orleans, you can still get your hands on them without having to make the extra drive. These bath bombs are cruelty-free, vegan, paraben free, and phthalate free, and you can shop them here.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria – King Cake Bread Pudding & King Cake Cocktail

The Mardi Gras menu is back! The king cake bread pudding is cooked in a cast-iron skillet, topped with Mardi Gras sprinkles and whipped cream, and is big enough to share (not that we’d want to, though).

The king cake cocktail has also returned, consisting of Fireball, Rumchata, vanilla soy milk and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon crumbles.

Abita Brewing Co. – King Cake Soda

Abita’s king cake soda has returned, and we couldn’t be happier. Taste the signature flavors of frosting, candied sugar and cinnamon dough in this carbonated soda. You can find where it’s available here.

PJ’s Coffee – Various Drinks

PJ’s Coffee is featuring three king cake-inspired drink options: King Cake Latte, King Cake Protein Velvet Ice and Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha.

Smallcakes – King Cake Ice Cream

Smallcakes is bringing back its homemade king cake ice cream this week, and you can purchase it by the scoop or by the pint.

Crybaby Stitch – King Cake Pins

There’s no better way to show your king cake love than wearing one on your clothes! These king cake pins enhance every outfit, and you can get a pin here.