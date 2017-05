LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette was arrested yesterday after allegedly gambling with a fake ID, WAFB reports.

Fournette, 20, was at L’Auberge Casino on Saturday when he was questioned by a security guard. He soon left the venue.

Fournette was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday before being let out on bond.

Lanard is the brother of former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

READ MORE

Comments