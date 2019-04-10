Our planet is home to innumerable species, but those which are extinct are the subject of “Frameworks of Absence” by artist, biologist and environmental educator Brandon Ballengée in his upcoming exhibition at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum (LASM).

Opening April 13, this exhibition will raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity for human well-being and memorialize 60 of the countless species that disappeared between 1592 and 2018, among them the Dodo, the Passenger Pigeon, and the California Grizzly Bear. The exhibition will be on display in the LASM’s Soupçon Gallery until August 11.

Accompanying Ballengée’s artworks are mounted specimens on loan from the LSU Museum of Natural Science. Ballengée intends for the resulting installation to stand as a reminder of what our planet has lost and as a warning of what will be lost if action is not taken.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to learn more about the extinct species missing from the illustrations through the use of a digital booklet, titled Book of the Dead, prepared by Ballengée as part of the exhibition.

For more information, follow the link here.