Last dance for some Louisiana adult entertainers

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
10 hours ago

In a move that is sure to disappoint Louisiana adult entertainment fans and entertainers alike, a federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a previous decision allowing the state to enforce an age limit of 21 for erotic dancers in bars and nightclubs.

Protesters of the policy, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, gathered in Baton Rouge last November to speak out against the ruling on the steps of the State Capital. The protestors claimed that the age restriction was unjust, increased the risk of human trafficking, and violated dancers’ rights under the first amendment.

In November, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments against the law, keeping the enforceable age for entertainers in clubs fixed at 21. The restriction does not apply to entertainers operating outside of established bars and clubs – house calls remain 18 and up.

Is this ruling best for entertainers and the public, or an infringement on freedom of expression? Let us know in the comments.

 

Comments

