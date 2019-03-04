Last Waltz for TimeOut Lounge

Just a few months removed from the closure of Lava Cantina, it appears another loss is on the way for fans of live music in Baton Rouge.

Live-music venue and longtime Baton Rouge mainstay TimeOut Lounge will close its doors on March 31, citing economic difficulties from the lagging economy.

TimeOut Lounge came to its current location on Bennington Avenue after a fire in 2013 at its original home on Old Hammond Highway. The business also survived a 2016 flood.

Those interested in catching one last show before the closure can find lineup information on TimeOut’s website.