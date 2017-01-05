Late night vandals deface Tiger Stadium turf
The turf inside Tiger Stadium was defaced on Tuesday night, WBRZ reports. The grass is now covered with a tarp, and the case is still pending, with LSU police investigating the crime.
NEW: Picture of damage done to LSU's football field by vandals last night. @BrettBuffington reports at 10pm. STORY: https://t.co/O2kXJWiAYD pic.twitter.com/mn6OUqFOmW
— Michael Shingleton (@ShingletonWBRZ) January 5, 2017
LSU Sports Information Director Michael Bonnette told The Advocate the damage done to the grass is minimal.