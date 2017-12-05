Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Lawsuit claims Metro Council stifled black leaders’ voices

Russell Jones
6 hours ago

A lawsuit claims Metro Council members violated the First Amendment rights of black community leaders by removing them from a council meeting after they tried to talk about a black man’s shooting death at the hands of white police officers.

The plaintiffs said Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson and the Metro Council ordered several people removed from the May 10 council meeting for going off-topic when they began making comments about Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed outside a convenience store by Baton Rouge Police in July 2016.

Gary Chambers, Mike McClanahan and Eugene Collins, who were among the six people removed from the meeting, filed the suit Monday in U. S. District Court. Police arrested Chambers and charged him with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest after removing him from the meeting, and his case is still pending in court according to the Washington Post.

Chambers claims in the suit that the EBR Metro Council has record of suppressing “black voices” while allowing others to speak about off-topic items in meetings without reprisal. No damages are being sought, but the suit asks that the courts find Wilson violated the First Amendment with his actions in the hopes that he will be replaced on the council according to the Advocate.

The Justice Department did not press federal charges against the two officers who were in the altercation with Sterling when he was shot. State officials are still deciding whether to file charges in Louisiana.

Comments

You may also like

News

Facebook launches kids Messenger app

Facebook announced Monday they are going to allow young children onto their networks for the first time through a new kids-focused messaging app. The social giant launched Messenger Kids, which is aimed at getting children younger than 13 into the...

1 day ago

Baton Rouge|Denham Springs|Lafayette

Burgersmith Handcrafted Hamburgers

december

05dec(dec 5)11:00 am(dec 5)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

05dec(dec 5)6:00 pm(dec 5)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

05dec(dec 5)6:30 pm(dec 5)6:30 pm3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle Baton Rouge!

05dec(dec 5)7:00 pm(dec 5)7:00 pmThe End of Prohibition Celebration at Hayride Scandal

05dec(dec 5)7:30 pm(dec 5)7:30 pmCool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X