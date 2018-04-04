Leftover Lab: Crawfish

Give new life and great taste to boiled crawfish

Everyone loves leftovers. Everyone loves crawfish. If you are the lucky one who gets all the extras at the end of the boil (corn and all), rework what you have and create a showstopper. We have some easy ideas to get you started. Keep in mind your crawfish are already seasoned so don’t add too much additional spice, unless you like it extra hot. Chances are you have most of what you need already in the fridge.

Crawfish Pot Pie

• 2 cups cooked crawfish tails

• 1 bell pepper, chopped

• ½ onion, chopped

• ½ cup leftover corn

• 1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped

• 1 Tbsp Creole seasoning

• 1 pie crust, thawed

• 1/3 cup bread crumbs

• 1 can cream of celery

• 1 knob butter

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 375º F.

• Sauté bell pepper, onion, sweet potato, and corn in butter.

• Add leftover crawfish and additional creole seasoning. Combine.

• Stir in can of soup and breadcrumbs.

• Pour crawfish mixture into a pie pan. Top with pie crusts and seal. *You can also use an additional pie crust on the bottom of the pan, if available.

• Bake for 40-50 minutes or until golden brown.

Crawfish Fried Rice (2 large servings)

• 2 cups of long grain rice

• 1 onion

• 1/2 of a cup of green onions

• 1 small can water chestnuts

• 1 bell pepper, diced

• 2 cups of precooked crawfish tails

• 1 clove garlic

• ½ cup leftover corn

• 1 Tbsp soy sauce

• 1 egg, beaten

• Sriracha, to taste

Instructions:

• Cook the long grain rice in separate pot.

• In sauce pan sauté onions, bell pepper, garlic and corn in oil until tender and golden brown.

• After all is tender, add crawfish, green onions and water chestnuts.

• Sauté for another 5 minutes.

• Add cooked rice to crawfish mixture. Stir.

• Create a hole in the middle. Add beaten egg.

• Cook egg until almost scrambled. Mix in rice mixture.

• Serve. Top with Sriracha.

Crawfish Eggs Benedict (4 servings)

Crawfish Hollandaise:

• 2 egg yolks

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

• 1 cup precooked crawfish tails

• Paprika and salt, to taste

*You can also use a package of hollandaise mix, as directed

Sandwich:

• 4 English muffins

• 8 eggs

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Fresh chopped chives, for garnish

• 8 spears asparagus, ends trimmed

Instructions:

For the hollandaise:

• Melt butter in a saucepan or use microwave until liquid.

• Combine egg yolks, paprika and lemon juice to an immersion (or regular) blender.

• Blend mixture and slowly stream hot butter into mixture, allowing it to slowly cook. Continue to blend until light and fluffy.

• Add crawfish tails to hollandaise and keep warm until ready to assemble sandwich.

For sandwich:

• Poach eggs in almost boiling water for 4 minutes (until whites are cooked and yolk is still runny).

• Boil asparagus spears in water for 2 minutes. Drain. Run asparagus under cold water to keep crunchy.

• Toast English muffin halves.

• Assemble- toasted muffin, then asparagus, then poached egg and top with crawfish hollandaise. Add chopped chives to garnish.