Lend a hand to the Baton Rouge food bank this Mardi Gras

Another Fat Tuesday is here! While you’re celebrating today (or more realistically, when you wake up tomorrow) take some time to consider a neighbor in need with a donation to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

After a big push for donations through the holiday season, the food bank’s stores are no longer at emergency levels, but they’re still lower than normal.

The food bank has increased its inventory from a low of about 1 million pounds of food around Thanksgiving to now about 1.5 million, an improvement about half of normal inventory of 2 million pounds of food to about three-quarters.

One million pounds of food is also roughly what the Food Bank distributes each month to its 100-plus member agencies across 11 parishes.

Help keep the food bank on track with a donation of food or funds. Visit brfoodbank.org to get more info on how you can make a difference.