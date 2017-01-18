Leonard Fournette signs deal with Under Armour
Leonard Fournette has joined forces with Under Armour and has signed an endorsement deal, the former LSU running back announced on his Instagram today.
“We have a roster of athletes that we choose and we’re never going to be that company that just collects athletes just to have the most,” Ryan Kuehl, Under Armour’s senior vice president of sports marketing told ESPN. “We look for special people, who have the talent, the character, the story and the sense of purpose. Leonard Fournette fits that model.”