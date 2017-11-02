While our list of what’s wrong with Baton Rouge can seem long-winded, it’s important to remember everything that makes life in the capital great. Whether you’re a foodie, a diehard football fan, a lover of the arts, a theatre buff, a music aficionado, or a fashionista, Baton Rouge is full of opportunities to express yourself. Here’s a few things we love about the Red Stick.

FOOD – New Orleans isn’t the only city in Louisiana with good food. The Capitol City food scene has grown quickly in the past few years and we are definitely fans of more diverse food choices. There is no shortage of amazing, uniquely crafted food in Baton Rouge. Southern dishes and Cajun cuisine marry together in the most vibrant restaurant menus, and under-seasoning is never an issue. Fried gator, anyone?

FESTIVALS – Baton Rouge was a wide variety of amazing festivals year round. The lineup has events for everyone. The Capitol City hosts the annual Louisiana Book Festival, The Kite Festival, The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, the Festival of Lights to kick off the Christmas season, Fete Rouge, Brunch Fest, the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Fest, the Louisiana International Film Fest, and so many more. Baton Rouge’s festival calendar ensures fun almost every weekend no matter what you’re into.

PARKS – Baton Rouge is home to so many beautiful parks. Every area of the city gives you a chance to get a dose of the great outdoors. The LSU area is home to the lakes, Milford Wampold Memorial Park, and City-Brooks Community Park. The levee on River Road and the nearby Arsenal Park make for a scenic jog. If you’re driving down Perkins you may pass by the Perkins Road Community Park, and Highland will take you to Highland Road Community Park. If you’re closer to Government St, check out Independence Community Park. The city is full of green spaces to picnic, run, play, or bike, making Baton Rouge a great place to explore and get some fresh air.

COLLEGE TOWN – Many things in the city are geared towards the college crowd—Tigerland, downtown clubs, bars, special events. There is no end to opportunities to hit the town if you know where to look. You’re bound to find a crowd where you fi t right in, no matter who you are.

FOOTBALL – This city is filled with loyal, diehard football fans. Whether they’re cheering on the Tigers, the Southern Jaguars, or the Saints, game goers are the very definition of fanatics. There’s nothing better than a Louisiana Saturday night. The spirit that takes over Baton Rouge on game day is infectious. If you’re not at the game or tailgating, you’re watching it on TV. The entire city is one big party early Saturday afternoon and on through the night. Everyone comes together, and it’s truly an amazing experience that sets Baton Rouge apart from anywhere else.

THE BEAUTY – A sunset walk down River Road on the levee is one of the most beautiful sites in Baton Rouge. Boats and barges come and go, bikers and joggers frequent the paved walkway, and you have a beautiful view of Tiger Stadium. It’s quiet and peaceful, and amazing that such an incredible view of the water is just minutes from the buzz of the city.