Library to host free movie nights in June
Need a cost-effective date? How about a night out with the kids?
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a free movie night every week in June, according to a library news release. The series, Free Movies on the Plaza, will be at the Outdoor Plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood every Friday in June at 7 p.m.
Here’s the lineup:
June 2 – “Zootopia”
June 9 – “Tangled”
June 16 – “Field of Dreams”
June 23 – “Back to the Future”
June 30 – “The LEGO Batman Movie”