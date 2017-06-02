Need a cost-effective date? How about a night out with the kids?

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a free movie night every week in June, according to a library news release. The series, Free Movies on the Plaza, will be at the Outdoor Plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood every Friday in June at 7 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

June 2 – “Zootopia”

June 9 – “Tangled”

June 16 – “Field of Dreams”

June 23 – “Back to the Future”

June 30 – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Need more information?

Comments