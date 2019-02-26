Dig Baton Rouge
Lights, camera, action: NBC orders crime drama set in BR

2 hours ago

Ready for your closeup, BR? NBC has committed to a script for a crime drama set in Baton Rouge.

Aptly titled “Red Stick,” the drama comes from a partnership between Sony Pictures TV, “Venom” and “Jumanji” producer Matt Tolmach, and bestselling author Patricia Cornwell.

Written by Samantha Humphrey (“S.W.A.T.”), Red Stick follows Dr. Annie Dodge, who returns to her hometown of Baton Rouge from New York after the sudden death of her father, the city’s coroner. As Dodge mourns the loss of her father, she finds herself reluctantly stepping into his role to solve an ongoing series of murders while navigating the complicated waters of Bayou politics, Southern hospitality and a simmering past romance.

While NBC has given the script the green light, concrete plans for production are still in the works. If the show actually materializes, BR could be the hot new thing on the small screen.

