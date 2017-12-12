Lineup announced for Louisiana Street Food Festival

Two dozen chefs from across Louisiana will be parking on the levee next month for the state’s first Street Food Festival.

Organizer My House Social said the 24 chefs will serve up their goods at the finish line for the Louisiana 5K in Baton Rouge on Jan. 13, and hail from Lake Charles to Shreveport and New Orleans to Carencro. It’s a chance for people familiar with the Baton Rouge food truck scene to open their palate up to new options.

Vegans and gluten-free diners can check out The Velvet Pig of Lake Charles, which focuses of seasonal, local and ethically sourced ingredients. If you’re enamored with the recent poke craze from Southfin, check out more traditional Hawaiian cuisine from Ono’s of Shreveport. There are also several husband and wife teams at the grill combining their backgrounds to make unique dishes, including Old School Eats of NOLA/Slidell and Afrodisiac NOLA, which fuse Jamaican cooking and New Orleanian cuisine.

You can check out more food truck chefs joining the crowd at the Street Food Festival’s website, where more stories and mouthwatering glimpses of the food to come will be shown off each day leading up to Jan. 13.

Image: Crepes A La Cart