Lip Sync Battle tonight to fund cancer society

Teams of local celebrities and performers will go mic-to-mic Tuesday night as part of the American Cancer Society’s Lip Sync Battle fundraiser.

The competition will pit eight teams of lip syncers against one another across three rounds, but only one will raise enough money, ticket sales, and votes to make it to the finals for a shot at lip sync glory.

The battle at the Varsity Theatre will include drinks, an appetizer bar, Celebrity Lounge, and special viewing area for VIPs. All money raised by the event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Tickets will be available at the door Tuesday night for cash, with general admission at $30 and all-access VIP at $85.