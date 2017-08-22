Listen Up: Here’s your September concert calendar
Sept. 7
Sam Riggs
Sept. 8
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Sept. 11
Future Islands
Sept. 14
Sudden Ships + Loudness War & Wumbo
Sept. 15
Tank + Sammie & DanteDonTayDuntea
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly with Special Guest Monica
Sept. 21
Royal Teeth + Motel Radio
Sept. 22
Electric Guest with TOMI
Sept. 26
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Sept. 27
Band of Horses
Sept. 28
Shovels and Rope
Sept. 29
Flow Tribe
All Month Long
Live After Five
Rock N Rowe
Not sure which concert you want to go to? Check out our playlist: