Sept. 7
Sam Riggs

Sept. 8
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

The Molly Ringwalds

Sept. 11
Future Islands

Sept. 14
Sudden Ships + Loudness War & Wumbo

Sept. 15
Tank + Sammie & DanteDonTayDuntea

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly with Special Guest Monica

Sept. 21
Royal Teeth + Motel Radio

Sept. 22
Electric Guest with TOMI

Frank Foster

Sept. 26
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Sept. 27
Band of Horses

Sept. 28
Shovels and Rope

Sept. 29
Flow Tribe

Boyfriend and more TBA

The Chee Weez

All Month Long
Live After Five
Rock N Rowe

Not sure which concert you want to go to? Check out our playlist:

Comments