Lit Pizza and Izzo’s to build side-by-side at City Square

Russell Jones
9 hours ago

The new City Square Shopping Center will have an interesting meal combo: Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito will build a side-by-side concept onto the center next year.

Owners Ozzie Fernandez and Gary Kovacs posted the concept on Facebook, and the Business Report said they will be joining the forces of their build-your-own pizza and burrito bars for the first time. The new locations will be situated next to each other at the shopping center, which is on the corner of Bluebonnet and Highland, and share a patio.

According to the report, Fernandez and Kovacs are planning to open two more Izzo’s and four more Lit Pizza’s next year. They’re also launching another pizzeria, the wood-fired Rocca, on Government Street.

The City Square Shopping Center is still under construction. It’s planned to feature high end boutiques and retail options in addition to the restaurants.

Image: Lit Pizza / Facebook

