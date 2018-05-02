Local Accessories

Makers Workshop/Mimosa Handcrafted

This Mimosa Handcrafted and Makers Workshop collaboration reminds us to slow down and enjoy the simple things. Inspired by an afternoon in New Orleans, the ring was created out of Lindsey Smith, creator of Makers Workshop, and her partner Nathan’s desire to change the pace of life. After a “hell yes” from their friends at Mimosa Handcrafted, the essence of a slower, more intentional life was captured.

Where to find it: mimosahandcrafted.com or makersworkshop.us

$65.00