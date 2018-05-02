Local Accessories

Everyone knows that accessories make an outfit. So when searching for your perfect finishing touches, why not support local makers from right here in BR?
Makers Workshop/Mimosa Handcrafted
This Mimosa Handcrafted and Makers Workshop collaboration reminds us to slow down and enjoy the simple things. Inspired by an afternoon in New Orleans, the ring was created out of Lindsey Smith, creator of Makers Workshop, and her partner Nathan’s desire to change the pace of life. After a “hell yes” from their friends at Mimosa Handcrafted, the essence of a slower, more intentional life was captured.
Where to find it: mimosahandcrafted.com or makersworkshop.us
$65.00
Damien Mitchell
Throw in your essentials, pull the drawstrings, and you’re out the door. The leather bucket bag is the most unique way to travel in style. Worrying if everything will fit? With a bag measuring 10” tall, those worries are a drop in the bucket.
Where to find it: damienmitchell.us
$175.00
Beneath the Bark Jewelry
These one of a kind cufflinks are perfect for the recycler in all of us. Made from reclaimed wood, these cufflinks help you reduce your footprint, and look good while doing it. Choose from spalted pecan, sycamore, cherry, walnut or Louisiana sinker cypress to add a down home flair to your sharpest looks.
Where to find it: beneaththebarkjewelry.com
$35.00
Dee Keller
Take the day in something new and something blue with these heels by Dee Keller. Whether you’re strutting into the office, strolling around town, or spinning into date night, your stride has never looked better.
Where to find it: deekeller.com
$348.00
Tim’s Garage
A pin like this makes your love for the bayou state clear. Pin it on your jacket or tie, your backpack or hat, anywhere you want to show off your Louisiana pride. Throw up the deuces and remind the out of towners what we’re all about.
Where to find it: timsgaragebr.com
$10.00