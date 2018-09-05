Local Beer of the Week: DDH Envie

PitchBR is the event where innovation meets excitement.

Join us when three entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative product or service in front of a live audience: a once-in-a-lifetime chance for career-defining success.

THE PLACE

The September PitchBR event will be held at Ringside bar inside Sullivan’s Steakhouse. 5252 Corporate Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70808

TIME AND DATE

September 6th, 2018 || Doors open at 5:00 PM for networking, the show starts at 6:00 and at 7:00 pitches wrap up and networking resumes.

THE PITCHERS

While there’s only one $1,000 prize, all pitchers will benefit. Pitchers will receive:

Feedback from audience members

Coaching from prominent business consultants, successful entrepreneurs

A practice opportunity for selling their concept

Exposure and publicity for their idea and business

Connections to non-funding resources, such as professional services donors and providers

THE BIG IDEA

PitchBR is about more than entertainment. It’s about social change.

By attending PitchBR, you’ll join a group of business leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and all-of-the-aboves, who are making entrepreneurship more accessible to everyone, regardless of status or circumstance.

The big idea is that when more people innovate, everyone prospers.

For more information, email [email protected]