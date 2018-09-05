Dig Baton Rouge
Local Beer of the Week: DDH Envie

8 hours ago

This week Parish Brewing Company brings us a unique spin on a fan favorite, the Double Dry Hopped Envie.

Brewed with exactly twice the amount of hops used in the original Envie recipe, this take on the American Pale Ale leaves us wanting more.

ABV 5.5%

Available in Baton Rouge on draft at The Chimes Restaurant and Taproom ,  The Chimes East, The Bulldog, and The Londoner, Available in bottles or cans at The Varsity Theatre, Cuban Liquor, and Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins.

 

X