Local Beer of the Week: DDH Envie

This week Parish Brewing Company brings us a unique spin on a fan favorite, the Double Dry Hopped Envie.
Brewed with exactly twice the amount of hops used in the original Envie recipe, this take on the American Pale Ale leaves us wanting more.
ABV 5.5%
Available in Baton Rouge on draft at The Chimes Restaurant and Taproom , The Chimes East, The Bulldog, and The Londoner, Available in bottles or cans at The Varsity Theatre, Cuban Liquor, and Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins.
🚨🚨DDH Galaxy Envie available for pours and to-go in the taproom now. Also available in the market within the upcoming week. $13/four-pack, $78/case (6 four-packs). No limits!🚨🚨 A valiant return to our juiced up version of Envie. A double dose of Australian Galaxy in the dry hop delivers a frothier and drippier hop-tongue relationship. Refreshing waves of pineapple, mint, lychee, and pie crust makes this beer not only satisfying but irresistible. #parishbrewing #lousiana #yumyum #galaxy #ddhenvie