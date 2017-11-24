Local Black Friday deals

The big department stores aren’t the only ones going crazy this weekend. Several local retailers and boutiques are offering their own Black Friday deals, or focusing on Small Business Saturday.

Check out the links below, and share more deals you find on our Facebook page!

Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop – 9 a.m.

“Numbers at 7am Doors at 9am… Limited and Special releases!… STOREWIDE SALE… Coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts”

“Come join us for our Black Friday Holiday Market celebrating Coyote Moon’s 25th Anniversary! We will have local Artisans and Makers booths set up in our parking lot as well as 25% off all stones in the store. We will have live music by Lee Johnson and donated Door Prizes from our vendors as well as our store.”

“Receive a free $50 gift card for every $100 gift card you purchase!! Unlimited quantities available at the restaurant or online atwww.shopruffinos.com. Get it Black Friday only!”

“This Friday (11/24) thru Monday (11/27) Earn extra savings & gifts by helping us feed the hungry. Bring in 1 or more canned or dry food items and get a FREE GIFT from Smartwool or Osprey. Bring in 10 and also receive a $10 Gift Card! Also take advantage of up to 30% OFF Select Patagonia & The North Face items in-store or online! Order online & pick-up in-store OR get free shipping!”

“20% off entire store! Both the Baton Rouge and Hammond locations. Friday and Saturday only. Take an additional 20% off lowest marked price. Must show email, offer or event at time of checkout to get discount. Some restrictions apply”

“Remember how the 90’s were just like so, totally awesome? This Black Friday we’re taking things back a decade, or two – for a totally rad time. This year, we’ll be opening 2 hours earlier! Yep, that’s right, the party starts at 8AM sharp! We know you deserve to treat yourself after your all-night shopping, so Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts and coffee are on us. Get your scrunchies on and fanny packs packed – it’s going to be a totally tubular day.”

“Come check out our 2 Day Red Tag Sale on Friday & Sat., Nov. 24th and 25th! Save on top brands like Daiwa, Avet, Accurate, Fitzgerald, Costa Del Mar, & Shimano. We will have coffee & donuts. (Better come early staff may gobble them all up)!”

“Our Cocktail Black Friday Sale will happen between 5pm – 7pm on Black Friday. We will start off the event with a short Facebook live segment. You will find rock bottom deals on our Pigment dyed sweatshirts to keep you warm and cozy during the winter season and game day jerseys for the upcoming playoffs. Hunting season is in full swing and we have camouflage for children, youth and adults! Set your alarm, sit down and relax with your favorite beverage and get your deals during our cocktail Black Friday shopping.”

“10% off custom order bridal gowns with the purchase of a veil. 30-50% off discontinued gowns (priced as marked). “Special Rack” Party Dresses: Short dresses $75. Long dresses $100.”

“We have some exciting news! We are having our “White Friday” Sale on November 24th. There will be so many beautiful gowns on sale and you don’t want to miss it. Appointments required.”

Image: Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop / Facebook