Local blogger offers exclusive discounts to various businesses all month long

1 day ago

Leslie Presnall, also known as @southernflairblog on Instagram, has partnered with Louisiana businesses for her fourth annual Christmas in July event. 

Individuals can subscribe to her newsletter to receive 31 secret daily deals to their inbox. The event not only includes special events, but also supports female-owned businesses. 

This month has already included deals to Jackie’s Sweet Shapes, Kismet Cosmetics, barre3, SoSis, Anna Claire Designs and Monogram Parade. 

You can click here to subscribe to the newsletter.

