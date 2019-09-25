Local brunch items you need to try

Deciding on the perfect brunch spot can be difficult when there are so many great options, so we compiled a list of our favorite meals from the best brunch spots in Baton Rouge. Try one of our favorites this Sunday.

The Ruby Slipper Cafe

Brunch Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Menu: Fall has arrived at Ruby Slipper, and it brings creme brulee pancakes, Nutella and raspberry stuffed french toast, and more seasonal flavors. For a more savory brunch, opt for the Eggs Cochon — a benedict with apple-braised pork debris.

The Rum House

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On the Menu: An all you can eat Bottomless Brunch Buffet! Whether you make your own breakfast nachos or build your own pancake stack, be sure to order the bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys!



Kalurah Street Grill

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On the Menu: These jalapeno arepas topped with ham, poached eggs, romesco hollandaise and pickled peppers melt in your mouth.

Curbside Burgers

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Menu: Breakfast tots — shredded cheese and white sausage gravy topped with a sunny side up egg — that will make your tastebuds sing. Keep an eye out for house made specialties and new concoctions like the fried chicken donut burger.

CochaB

On the Menu: From spicy cauliflower banh mi to breakfast flatbread, Cocha offers many vegetarian and vegan brunch options. Try the caramelized Banana French toast soufflé for a sweeter side.



Batch 13

Brunch Hours: Everyday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the Menu: Chicken and waffles lovers need to try these fried chicken and bonuts. Topped with powdered sugar, cane syrup and a dash of hot sauce, this makes for the perfect sweet and savory combo.

Olive or Twist

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the Menu: If you like your morning boudin, Olive or Twist offers a specialty housemade boudin burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar and horseradish aioli on a cheddar-jalapeno wrap. For more boudin in your breakfast, try the Louisiana sliders on buttermilk biscuits. Wash it all down with bottomless craft mimosas.

Bistro Byronz

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Menu: For the indecisive, you can mix and match half portions from menu classics like the Pain Perdu (French toast) and Shrimp Pomme Pillard (shrimp and potato pancakes). Don’t forget to try the bread pudding bites!



The Velvet Cactus

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Menu: Start off with some cinnamon churros for the table before you order the Mojo Pulled Pork — a twist on a classic eggs benedict. Served on Texas toast and with two poached eggs and red pepper hollandaise, this dish will surely get your day going.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Menu: A smoked andouille and cheese omelette with potatoes for a hearty start to the day. BRQ’s house-made andouille makes a great breakfast sausage.



Overpass Merchant

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the Menu: Biscuits galore. Go for a classic basket with three buttermilk biscuits, preserves and butter, or try Overpass’ take on avocado toast with The Donna Jean. For an extra kick, try a housemade bloody Mary.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the Menu: This is where seafood and brunch come together spectacularly. A house favorite and must-try is the Eggplant Camellia — fried eggplant medallions in lemon butter topped with lump crabmeat and dill hollandaise. (Seafood crepes are a close second).



Beausoleil

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On the Menu: The Louisiana Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Benedict, served with poached eggs and hollandaise, is even more decadent than it looks. Try it with a side of Duck Confit Hash.



Capital City Grill

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the Menu: For those with a sweet-tooth, the strawberry French toast is the right option for you. Made with fresh strawberries (locally sourced) and cream cheese filling, this meal is a great way to indulge during brunch.