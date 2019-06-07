Local cafés perfect for a light summer lunch

While meandering the elaborately staged rooms of The Foyer on Perkins Road, the last thing you’d expect to find alongside the vibrant artwork and handmade gifts is an unassuming café, complete with string lights and bistro chairs tucked in the back corner of the store.



Individually wrapped in the refrigerated display case beside the ordering counter are muffalettas larger than your head, right above decadent slices of their varying cake selection. With a menu chock-full of sapid salads and sandwiches, as well as daily soups, Heather V’s makes the often mundane workday lunch break something to look forward to.



Heather V’s and other local cafés provide the perfect lunchtime meal – summer in Louisiana not for the faint of heart, and as sweltering temperatures spike around midday, a heavy meal is the last thing you need. Luckily, Baton Rouge has no shortage of local eateries serving light, flavorful lunch fare. DIG compiled a few of our favorite go-to cafés around the Capital City.



Heather V’s Café

3655 Perkins Road



Hungry while perusing the decor at The Foyer? Heather V’s has got you covered. Pro tip: Order the combo and pick two from either a half sandwich, soup, or salad for $11.95. We recommend the caprese salad (already craving gobs of fresh mozzarella topped with balsamic) and the ham fig havarti sandwich.



Sukha Café

7384 Highland Road



Located inside Yoga Bliss, Sukha Café serves all organic vegan options, from smoothies, paninis and salads to “chicken” nuggets and broccoli mac n’ cheese. Stop by for a plant-based brunch on weekends or post-yogilates for a healthier treat.



Yvette Marie’s Cafeé

1857 Government Street



Nestled inside antique haven The Market at Circa 1857, Yvette Marie’s is a mainstay for Mid City shoppers. With deli options, warm pressed sandwiches and the usual soups and salads, the quirky café is immediately endearing.



La Divina Italian Café

3535 Perkins Road



La Divina offers classic Italian cuisine, coffee and espresso, and authentic gelato — a must for what’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record. Try the affogato (espresso poured over gelato) — you can thank us later.



Magpie Café



We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Magpie Café, a leader in the local third wave coffee scene and a go-to for delectable, farm-to-table food. With locations under the Perkins Road overpass and in downtown Baton Rouge, you can snag a quick meal or snack (or a drink at the downtown location’s bar) during your busy day.



MJ’s Café

4624 Government Street



Another plant-based staple, MJ’s spot inside Mid City’s White Star Market offers daily specials packed with locally-sourced veggies and flavor. You can usually find the owner, Mary-Brennan Faucheux, behind the counter.



Strands Café

226 Laurel St.



Strands’ pastry game is strong, y’all. The patisserie serves its mouthwatering baked goods in droves downtown, but it also offers lunch, as well as afternoon tea and chocolates. We recommend the caramel apple croissants or the bananas foster scones, but really, it’s all good.



What’s your favorite local café? Let us know in the comments!