Local chef competing on Hell’s Kitchen

Hey, at least it’s not 24 Hours to Hell and Back!

Mansur’s on the Blvd. Executive Chef Chris Motto is set to compete on the upcoming season of Hell’s Kitchen. Hell’s Kitchen features television favorite Gordon Ramsay as he puts competing chefs through a series of challenges as they compete for a spot in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and $250,000.

According to The Advocate, the new season of Hell’s Kitchen will premiere on FOX on September 28 at 7 pm. In the first episode, chefs will be preparing their signature dishes. Any guesses?

Image: Facebook/Slow Food Baton Rouge