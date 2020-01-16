If you haven’t spent much time in the Bocage area⁠, there might be an obsession that has flown under your radar: Calvin’s Market chicken salad. If you’ve ever met one a Calvin’s Market chicken salad fan, you’ll understand the cult-like following. I was skeptical at first, but I had to try it after I heard so many people rave about it.

Luckily, it came to me! Basel’s Food Truck is an extension of Calvin’s Bocage Market that sells their famous chicken salad on sandwiches and in box lunches. The menu is humble, consisting mainly of seemingly plain sandwiches, but they are very well done. To add to the joy, it’s one of the most adorable food trucks you’ll find around.

For $7, you pick a bread, meat, sauces, veggies and cheese. Breads include white, multigrain, ciabatta (which I highly recommend) and a cheddar jalapeno bun. Choose from ham, turkey, prosciutto, chicken salad (you must) and bacon. Most standard condiments, veggies and cheese are available, though some cost a little extra. For the price, you can’t beat the size of this sandwich. They don’t skimp on the meat, chicken salad, or toppings. Call be a believer.

Also available are mini pot pies and a box deal consisting of chicken salad, pimento cheese and corn dip with crackers. Essentially, you can order a personal party platter (and I demand this become more of a thing).

Basel’s food truck is taking all the hassle of buying and assembling home style sandwiches and bringing them straight to you. Follow them on Instagram to find them, or follow the info on their feed to book them for a visit.