A state district judge was banned from local seafood restaurant Sammy’s Grill following an alleged racial slur, The Advocate reports.

On Friday night, sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the restaurant. State District Judge Mike Erwin allegedly used a racial slur against restaurant patron Kaneitra Johnson during an argument over a seat at the restaurant, according to The Advocate. Johnson detailed the incident in a widely circulated Facebook post.

Andy McKay, a manager at Sammy’s said, “we do not want Judge Erwin’s business anymore,” according to The Advocate.

Here’s the link to the Advocate post: http://www.theadvocate.com/article_7bc2b942-ee26-11e6-b05d-2344abf09042.html

