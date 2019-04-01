LOCAL LIVE: A Bit of Country, A Whole Lot of Festivities!

April is here, and with that, our festival month is officially a go! This weekend the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Ebb and Flow Festival and the Third Street Songwriter’s Festival will take place. To keep you occupied beforehand, we got several big acts coming up this week, as well as two of country music’s leading women taking the stage on Friday and Sunday. Check it all out in today’s LOCAL LIVE.

As I Lay Dying + Phinehas + Currents + Frost Koffin @ The Varsity Theatre

The Varsity Theatre gives Baton Rouge a night of Metal this Tuesday night with 2000s known metalcore group As I Lay Dying. Although dealing with some controversy due to their lead singer’s past, the band is currently in a reunion tour that is being well received throughout the country. Supported by Phinehas, Currents, and Frost Koffin, the night promises to bring a heavy and thrash filled event.

Drake Bell + Charlston + Logan Garrett @ The Varsity Theatre

The Varisty seems to be kicking it this week! Drake Bell‘s rescheduled show, from March, will finally take place on Thursday. Bringing his known California powerpop, Bell will be supported by Charlston and Logan Garrett. If you bought a ticket for the March show, it can be used to get entry for Thursday’s show.

Live After Five

It’s back! The popular Friday evening concert series will kick off Downtown this Friday with country and southern rockers the Chase Tyler Band. Bring the family and some chairs and listening to the great music that comes from our great state!

Sara Evans @ L’Auberge

Not feeling downtown or Live After Five was only getting things started? “Born to Fly” and 5 time #1 hit country star, Sara Evans will be at the L’Auberge casino on Friday night in support of her April mini tour. See her all her hits including new ones off her latest album “Words”.

Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos + Durwood + Jake Gunter @ Mid City Ballroom

Maybe you wanted something, local Friday night? Country rock and roller Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos are bringing some southern head bobbing in their debut at Mid City Ballroom. Lafayette’s own alternative country outfit Durwood will support Dalton as well as Baton Rouge songwriter Jake Gunter.

Third Street Songwriters Festival Hit Showcase @ The Manship Theatre

The Third Street Songwriter’s Festival will bring their headliners to perform at the Manship Theatre in a more intimate setting this Saturday night! This year’s headliner, Jeffrey Steele – 5 time Grammy nominee and writer of hit songs for Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw- will bring the festival to a close along with support from CJ Solar, Rick Huckaby and Blake Griffith.

Lee Ann Womack @ The Manship Theatre

Finishing off our concert series this week, the wonderful and one of the leading women in country, Lee Ann Womack, will present her beautifully crafted old country ballads at the Manship Theatre on Sunday. After an eventful weekend of festivities, get that final second wind back and let Ms. Womack end your weekend right!