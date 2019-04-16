LOCAL LIVE: A Week of Songwriters and a Hip Hop Showcase

We hope you had as much fun as we did at the 2019 Baton Rouge Blues Festival! With such a tremendous turnout, we cannot wait to see what else is in store for the community of Baton Rouge. With that said, we have some great shows coming up this week – varying from all the genres – so everyone can find something they can enjoy! From songwriters galore, to showcasing our local talent, you can see it all here in today’s LOCAL LIVE!

Stark Ravin’ Spring Tour with Tyler Childers @ The Varsity Theatre

Tyler Childers shows no signs of stopping. After his show tonight at the Varsity, Childers will continue bringing his Kentucky songwriting across the U.S. until the end of May. Defined as a country musician, he sounds more than that. Sure, the laid back vibe that can be found in most top 40 country songs can be found here, but Childers’s music feels way more than that. At times he blends his love of folk and modern alternative to give a more Appalachian feel to his county music. The end result is a nostalgic take of living in a small town, and the history and nature that surrounds it.

Adam Dale, Jake Gunter, Grant Terry @ Dead Poet

It’s Wednesday, and you’re already counting down the days to the weekend. We feel you on that, and sometimes you just need a little bit of unwinding to get you through it. Dead Poet has the cure for that! Join them, Wednesday, as they present some great local country and Americana Baton Rouge currently has to offer. Adam Dale brings in his latest with Shadowtown, an energized record that isn’t afraid to show off his outside influences and it will have you looking for a dance partner. Jake Gunter’s Americana is smooth and slow which is the perfect compliment to Dale, so you can get the best of both worlds! See them and Grant Terry as they hope to get you through the work week.

Lyn Avenue with Kyle Labat @ Zeeland Street Market Wine & Deli

Husband and wife duo Lyn Avenue are bringing their Savannah roots to Zeeland Street Market this Thursday as they take on the East Coast with their Adios to the East Coast Tour. Known for their country ballads that blends in Americana as well, Lyn Avenue looks back to a long lost era of country music for inspiration. CC Witt’s vocals off their latest E.P. Never Been to Nashville, shows off her range. From the bar stomping “Kentucky Bourbon” to the reflective “Little Big Town”, Witt has the makings to make a splash, as a singer, in the country scene.

Bonnie Bishop , Clay Parker & Jodi James @ Red Dragon Listening Room

Red Dragon Listening Room and the wonderfully talented local act Clay Parker & Jodi James will host Bonnie Bishop in her Red Dragon debut! Her songwriting comes with a kick; she’s got the songwriting chops of a Nashville artist but the attitude of a soul musician. Come support out local artists as they welcome a wonderful musician into our community!

Live After Five

The popular concert series is ready to kick off your weekend this Friday! This weeks performers are the NOLA based The River City Hit Squad, and they are ready to bring the party! Offering everything from the 60s to the modern, River City will make that long work week seem like nothing as you dance it all away.

Seaux La Presents: Jazz Bandito, Glasshouse, John Anthony, Jireh @ Mid City Ballroom

Seaux La have been working hard to curate some of the best local shows Baton Rouge has to offer. This Friday, they are putting up their first ever rap show that will cover all aspects of the genre. Jazz Bandito (if you haven’t checked out his slightly NSFW video “Therapy” follow the link here) is releasing a new album and new songs at the show, offering you more chances to not miss out on one of Baton Rouge’s best rappers.

Mia Borders @ Zeeland Street Market

Dyson House Listening Room presents New Orleans native, Mia Borders at Zeeland Street Market this Friday evening. Coming off her latest release, Good Side of Bad, Mia shows hints of the soulfulness that can be found in Macy Gray and Bill Withers but turned up a notch. Bold and funky, you won’t want to miss one of the more louder shows that will take place at Zeeland Street Market.

_thesmoothcat & The 9th Life, Alabaster Stag, Wakai @ The Varsity Theatre

Not to be cliched but _thesmoothcat is pretty smooth. Performing with a full band, he takes his hip hop career to a new level, by offering something original to Baton Rouge – and, man, is it a treat to see! Local favorites Alabaster Stag will support with their well known and cool neo-soul sound as well as new act Wakai (curious to see what this is). You can see this all go down this Friday!

Irene Kelly @ Red Dragon Listening Room

Bluegrass and country fans are in for a treat as Irene Kelly will perform at the Red Dragon Listening Room this Saturday. Know as the “purest voice” in both genres, her acoustic storytelling floats well with the banjos and fiddles that are present in her work. If you’re looking for a relaxing weekend and a more intimate and quieter performance than this is your show!

Robert Earl Keen and Esther Rose @ The Varsity Theatre

Texas folk hero Robert Earl Keen takes the Varsity Theatre stage on Saturday evening. Keen is special for his use of Texas folk songs and old country to create an entirely unique sound. It is a constant mix of the old and the new that really shines. At times, if you close your eyes, you’d swear he was mentored by Hank Williams himself!