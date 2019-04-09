We hope you had a great weekend at Ebb & Flow and the Third Street Songwriter’s Festival! Both were an amazing showcase of local and national talent that all came together for our great city. If you want more, well we’ve certainly got some more! From the return of Jenny Lewis and Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards), to this weekend’s Blues Festival, you won’t want to miss out on any of these great shows.

Jenny Lewis “On the Line Tour” Ft. The Watson Twins @ The Varsity Theatre

Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis headlines tonight at The Varsity Theatre in support of her new acclaimed album On the Line. It’s an incredible record that encompasses her entire career into one package. Her songs are neatly crafted and infused with her love of country, old pop and modern alternative. At times it feels like you are listening to a cross between Stevie Nicks and Carly Simon – yet it feels completely original. The Watson Twins will open for her, a sister folk duo who released Rabbit Fur Coat with Jenny Lewis in 2006, and most recently released the enchanting record, Duo.

Grinders Ft. Circa Amore, Charlston Bourgeois and Slow Knives @ Dead Poet

Dead Poet remains as one of the best havens for giving local bands a place to perform. Tonight, they remain true to that tradition by bringing a variety of talent for you to hear. Come show your support and see the great bands that are coming out of Baton Rouge!

Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards) Ft. Alex Cook @ Zealand Street Market

Erika Wennerstrom

Hosted by the Dyson Listening series, Erika Wennerstrom returns to Baton Rouge to perform an intimate show with local songwriter Alex Cook, at the Zealand Street Market on Perkins Road, tomorrow evening, April 10. The Heartless Bastards singer will perform songs off her latest solo record, Sweet Unknown – her most honest and reflective album in her career. Check in tomorrow for DIG’s exclusive interview with Erika Wennerstrom, as she gives her insights on writing, performing and what she truly loves about Baton Rouge.

Carnivàle Icône Official After Party Ft. Steve Aoki and Riot Ten @ The Varsity Theatre

Need a little dance action this Thursday night? Get ready, because Steve Aoki and Riot Ten will be at The Varsity Theatre on April 11, to provide you that cure. Coming in hot off his latest album, Neon Future III (Neon Future IV is set to drop this year), Aoki promises a night of fun and bass heavy wobbles that any EDM fan would crave.

Robert Ellis “The Texas Piano Man” @ Happy’s

Robert Ellis

Houston-based, Robert Ellis will make his Happy’s debut this Thursday. Supporting his latest release, Texas Piano Man, Ellis shows off his piano skills in songwriting that gives the feeling of Billy Joel if he took over a country bar. Filled with wit that allows its more tender moments to shine, Ellis’s music is a must see for the fan of a more mellow night out on the town.

Burnhouse, Kuwaisiana, and Bayou Bullets @ Mid-City Ballroom

Another staple in the local community, Mid City Ballroom brings together three bands from across Louisiana to perform Thursday evening. All three have ties to their love of funk and world music, making this out to be a night of high energetic performances that’ll have you moving. Come out and show your support for the local scene by checking out this local showcase. Who knows…you just might find your new favorite band to blare in your headphones!

Live After Five @ Downtown Baton Rouge

Another week for the popular concert series to take place, and with it comes The Chris Leblanc Band. Bring the family and a chair this Friday, and unwind with Baton Rouge as we say goodbye to the work week and get ready for the big event taking place tomorrow…

2019 Baton Rouge Blues Festival @ Downtown Baton Rouge

It’s finally here! The two day festival you know and love takes place this Saturday and Sunday. 45 performances – including William Bell, Deacon John Moore and the great Mavis Staples – will occur over six stages scattered across the downtown area. Local artists and vendors will be out, giving you the opportunity to see some great art and craft making as well. For a full lineup schedule, check out our previous article. We can’t wait to see all of you there!

oh, hi mark. Album Release Show Ft. The Painted Hands and Tentative Power @ Southside Arts Center

oh, hi mark are releasing their album this Saturday night and they want to to join in on the party. The shoegaze two piece, claim this my be their only album release which we highly hope is not the case! They are a much needed and refreshing sound that isn’t heard often in Baton Rouge. Supported by New Orleans garage rockers The Painted Hands, and noise group Tentative Power, Saturday will be a celebration of three groups looking to push the envelope in Louisiana’s music scene.