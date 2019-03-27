LOCAL LIVE: This Weeks Concert Roundup

We’re starting out heavy and still ending it big to get ready for next weeks Ebb and Flow and Third Street Songwriter’s Festival. Come see what’s in store music wise in Baton Rouge this week!

Baby in the 90s Ft. The Nocturnal Broadcast @ Dead Poets

Local three piece Baby in the 90s headlines at Baton Rouge’s newest venue, Dead Poets. They have been making headway in the local scene with their 2000s styled indie pop and are preparing to release their new Inertia EP in May. The Nocturnal Broadcast‘s “boppy mopegaze” has hints of Joni Mitchell laced in, starting the night off of great local music right. Come check it all out tonight!

Seth Walker (Full Band) Ft. Good Morning Bedlam @ Dyson Listening Room

Touring under his new record, “Are You Open?”, Seth Walker will bring one of Dyson Listening Room’s final shows tomorrow night. Known for blues, the New Orleans and Nashville artist has crafted an album based with reggae and afro beat influences. Minneapolis quartet, Good Morning Bedlam, will join Seth with their energetic Midwest folk songwriting.

David Allen Coe @ Texas Club

The original outlaw legend, David Allen Coe, is taking the stage at the Texas Club this Friday night. Better known for his hits, “The Ride” and “You Never Call Me By My Name”, the 79 year old singer is showing no signs of stopping. Let him finish off that workday week with some honky tonk and drinking sing alongs

Shannon McNally with Jack Barksdale @ Dyson House Listening Room

In her first appearance in Baton Rouge, American songwriter Shannon McNally will perform at Dyson House Listening Room’s final show. With her recent album, Black Irish, McNally has given wind to slow haunting melodies and upbeat “forget you songs” that echo her own personal tribulations. Up and coming 11 year old, Jack Barksdale, will open for her and you will have to see to believe the talent that he holds. This will surely be a great event to close out Dyson Listening House!

LOCAL LIVE is a new weekly article that will summarize the best shows in Baton Rouge as well as showcase shows our local artists are partaking in. Didn’t see your local show on here for this week? Don’t fret- email us at editor@digbr.com so we can help you out and spread the word!