LOCAL LIVE: This Week’s Local Artist Concert Roundup

Baton Rouge has several great shows lined up for all of you to partake in. From hip hop, to a night of screeching metal, you will be able to hear and see great local talent all across various genres. We even have a night where you can partake in an indie movie shoot. See how you can take part and support your local artists who are playing in this weeks shows!

Shwayze Ft. Michael Armstead at the Varsity Theatre

Malibu hip hop performer and ex MTV reality star, Shwayze will headline at the Varsity on Wednesday, March 20. Known for his sun kissed hits, “Buzzin” and “Corona and Lime”, Shwayze will help Baton Rouge skip its already nonexistent spring season and get the summer started! Phenomenal local rapper and homegrown beatmaker – who for years now has created tons of buzz due to his work ethic and performances – Michael Armstead will open along with Jade Angelle and others.

Walker Lutkins Ft. McKenzie Griffin @ The Varsity Theatre

McKenzie Griffin returns back to her hometown on Thursday, March 21 to play with Walker Lutkins. His synth pop infused music is sure to leave any crowd pleased, however there will be more to this concert than just your average show. Attendees will be able to take part in the filming of Daisy and Smiling Jack, which is currently being filmed in Baton Rouge.

Glacial Coffin Ft. Green Gasoline and Kavyk @ Mid City Ballroom

A new death metal band has emerged. Glacial Coffin, which contains members from Megawitch, DeadCentered and Vatic Decryption, promises to bring a performance with the intensity that comes with melodic death metal and then topping it off with “a frozen Nordic core”. New Orleans hard rockers Green Gasoline and Hammond doom metal outfit, Kavyk will be opening for them. It will be a great showcase of metal that Louisiana has grown to be known for. You can see all of this go down this Friday, March 22.

LOCAL LIVE will be a new weekly article that will summarize the best shows that our local artists are partaking in, in Baton Rouge. Didn’t see your local show on here for this week? Don’t fret- email us at editor@digbr.com so we can help you out and spread the word!

