Local company Sweet Baton Rouge is known for its unique game day and Louisiana-centric t-shirt designs and has been growing in popularity since the launch of its blog in 2017.

Photo source: Sweet Baton Rouge

Sweet Baton Rouge has announced the launch of its first Ultimate Tailgate event this Saturday, August 3 in Perkins Rowe from 2-8 pm. The event will feature clothing, accessories and art vendors, as well as food trucks, live music and a community workout class.

The event will celebrate the launch of Sweet Baton Rouge’s new game day tees collection.

The Ultimate Workout class will be led by Body Sculpt Barre Studio at 6:30 pm and registration will start at 6 pm. The first 20 guests at the event will also receive a Don’t Stop Just Geaux goody bag.

Vendors are as follows:

Food trucks:

Curbside

Rouge-A-Roux’s

Honey Dew Sips and Savory

Cupcake Allie

Food stops:

Plant Based Sweets by Lotus

Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.

Magnolia Moon Collective

Mimi’s Ice Dreams

King Tremaine Premium Candies

Music:

2 Domestic 1 Import

DjFrozen

Clothing

SoSis Boutique

SILT Southern Boutique

Simply Chic

Excelsior Style Boutique

Print or Solid

Accessories

Audrey K “Copper Jewelry Astistian”

Annie Claire Designs

Bad Boy Bowties

Bushel and a Peck

Elohim + Nim

Louisiana Sunshine Soap Company

Parish Pets

Southern Belle Bows

Art

Abes Drawings

Aline Prints + Design

Moneaux

You can find the Facebook event page here.