Local t-shirt company Sweet Baton Rouge to host first ever Ultimate Tailgate event on Saturday, August 3

17 hours ago

Local company Sweet Baton Rouge is known for its unique game day and Louisiana-centric t-shirt designs and has been growing in popularity since the launch of its blog in 2017.

Photo source: Sweet Baton Rouge

Sweet Baton Rouge has announced the launch of its first Ultimate Tailgate event this Saturday, August 3 in Perkins Rowe from 2-8 pm. The event will feature clothing, accessories and art vendors, as well as food trucks, live music and a community workout class.

The event will celebrate the launch of Sweet Baton Rouge’s new game day tees collection.

The Ultimate Workout class will be led by Body Sculpt Barre Studio at 6:30 pm and registration will start at 6 pm. The first 20 guests at the event will also receive a Don’t Stop Just Geaux goody bag.

Vendors are as follows:

Food trucks:

  • Curbside
  • Rouge-A-Roux’s
  • Honey Dew Sips and Savory
  • Cupcake Allie

Food stops:

  • Plant Based Sweets by Lotus
  • Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.
  • Magnolia Moon Collective
  • Mimi’s Ice Dreams
  • King Tremaine Premium Candies

Music:

  • 2 Domestic 1 Import
  • DjFrozen

Clothing

  • SoSis Boutique
  • SILT Southern Boutique
  • Simply Chic
  • Excelsior Style Boutique
  • Print or Solid

Accessories

  • Audrey K “Copper Jewelry Astistian”
  • Annie Claire Designs
  • Bad Boy Bowties
  • Bushel and a Peck
  • Elohim + Nim
  • Louisiana Sunshine Soap Company
  • Parish Pets
  • Southern Belle Bows

Art

  • Abes Drawings
  • Aline Prints + Design
  • Moneaux

You can find the Facebook event page here.

