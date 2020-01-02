Looking forward: Baton Rouge openings in 2020

2020 is looking like the year of the taco, and we are so okay with that. Here are loads of new tacos you can feast on this year, and a few more exciting openings we can’t wait for.

ThaiHey Thaifood – ThaiHey is opening a stall in White Star in January. Thailand Native Orawin Yimchalam will be cooking behind the counter and we can’t wait to try some authentic Thai goodness.

Cypress Coast Brewing’s open air taproom and brewhouse is shaping up nicely at 5643 Government St.

Next door, Gov’t Taco will open a brick and mortar location and we are very much hoping that some of their fantastic monthly specials make the permanent menu.

Torchy’s Tacos – We don’t often rave about a chain, but Torchy’s is delicious (so bring on that Texas taco goodness). Torchy’s will. be opening in the Nicholson Gateway at LSU.

Modesto Tacos – Modesto Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey is coming from the team at Rocca, Lit and Izzo’s—joints that Baton Rouge has come to cherish—so our hopes are sky high. Our tasting preview showed some serious promise for this new Burbank Dr. spot.

Borum- The openings at the Electric Depot development spot have been slower than we expected, but we still have our eye out on Boru Poke and Ramen.

Hot Tails – No two people are more qualified to serve up Cajun comfort classics than Samantha and Cody Carroll. Their second Hot Tails location will open in Prairieville this fall. Anyone who has made the pilgrimage to their New Roads spot, knows we are in for such a treat, quite a bit closer to home.

Good Bird will open January 10 at 144 W Chimes St. We’ve been drooling over their rotisserie style chicken sandwiches for months. It looks like a great place for healthful meal.

Pelican to Mars – Pelican to Mars is a pet-friendly, space age themed, neighborhood bar opening soon on Government Street. The. bar will feature travel-oriented drinks and cocktails inspired by the flavors of the world, as well as over 63 taps and local beers and spirits. Owners say the bar also hopes to experiment with drinks, and they plan on canning cocktails that are best made in large batches.