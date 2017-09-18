Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Crime

Louie’s Cafe starts fund for slain worker

Russell Jones
7 hours ago

Louie’s Cafe near LSU created a fund this weekend to help the family of a longtime worker who was shot and killed last week.

Donald Smart, 49, was shot and killed while walking to work at the 24-hour diner on Sept. 14 according to The Advocate. Police said Smart’s death was also linked to a second shooting earlier that week, and that the crimes could be racially motivated.

Baton Rouge Police detained a person of interest in the shootings, 23-year-old Kenneth Gleason, on Saturday. He was released Monday on bail for unrelated drug charges, but a police spokesperson said he remains a person of interest in the killings.

Fred Simonson, the general manager at Louie’s, told The Advocate that Smart had washed dishes for them going on 20 years. He was known for his diligence and good attitude, even during the hairiest nights and mornings keeping up with the LSU diner crowd.

“What Donald means to me as a person and Louie’s as an institution is not quantifiable,” Simonson told the Advocate’s Grace Toohey. “It’s not measurable. .. Hopefully they can get some justice, some closure.”

You can donate to the Donald Smart Memorial Fund here.

Comments

You may also like

Crime

Report: Alcohol, marijuana found in LSU student’s autopsy

Update 12:00 p.m. – The parish coroner said Friday that a preliminary autopsy found elevated alcohol levels and marijuana in the bloodstream of an LSU student who died this week, according to reports. The Advocate reports 18-year-old Maxwell...

3 days ago

september

18sep(sep 18)7:00 pm(sep 18)7:00 pmMonday Night Football

18sep(sep 18)7:27 pm(sep 18)7:27 pmAbita & A Band

19sep(sep 19)11:00 am(sep 19)11:00 amVelvet Cactus Gives Back

20sep(sep 20)5:30 pm(sep 20)5:30 pmRosé Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board

20sep(sep 20)6:00 pm(sep 20)6:00 pmCane Land Mid City Launch

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X