Louisiana Art & Science Museum to Hold its Annual Engineering Day

For the last five years, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum has inspired children and young adults to become the next generation of scientists, engineers and designers thanks in part to Engineering Day. Now in its sixth year, this fun-filled festival of more than 20 hands-on engineering activities and demonstrations for all ages is bigger and better than ever before!

Engineering Day will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 10 AM – 3 PM. Visitors will enjoy demonstrations by the LSU Mechanical Engineering Formula SAE and Aero Design competition teams, 3D printing, robotics, bridge building, medical physics, nanoscience, chemistry and more with the help of the Art & Science Museum’s partner organizations, including the LSU College of Engineering.

Hands on learning with robotics

Engineering Day visitors can also view Dream Big: Engineering Our World in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s state-of-the-art Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels and reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people around the world. This engaging and educational planetarium show is included in general admission to the Museum.

Engineering Day will transform the way visitors think about engineering, stimulating innovative problem-solving with its huge array of interactive stations that shows participants that engineering and design impact virtually every aspect of daily life.

Participants making structure designs with toothpicks and gumdrops

Engineering Day will take place at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, located at 100 River Road South in Downtown Baton Rouge. For more information on this great event, visit here.