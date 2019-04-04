So much is happening in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend, and with that comes more and more opportunities to see what Baton Rouge has to offer!

The Louisiana Arts and Science Museum (LASM) is giving free admission to the public on April 6-7, in conjunction with the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Ebb & Flow Festival. Attendees will not only be able to enjoy the museum’s great artwork and planetarium, but they will also be able to see some great performances by community partners participating in the festival.

On Saturday, April 6, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy performances by:

12 p.m. – Theatre Baton Rouge, selections from Newsies

1 p.m. – McKinley Middle Magnet School Singers

2 p.m. – Baton Rouge Music Club Chorus

3 p.m. – Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts Orchestra

4 p.m. – Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge

Sunday, April 7, the museum will be open to the public from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Afterwards, at 4 p.m., there will be a screening of the upcoming documentary film, Sustainable Nation. Directed by Micah Smith and released through Imaginary Productions, the film tells the story of three individuals who are seeking to bring sustainable water solutions to an increasingly water scarce planet.

During your festival activites this weekend, be sure to take some time to check out LASM and it’s continuing efforts in promoting science and the arts! More information on their upcoming weekend events can be found here.