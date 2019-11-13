Leaf + Root is a Covington-based business that creates handcrafted products in small batches out of organic healing ingredients.

Devan Benoit-Guidry created her comfort pillows and natural remedy salve one Christmas as an inexpensive and thoughtful gift she could send out to family and friends. Once her products were out in the world, the orders came flooding in, thus creating Leaf + Root.

“It just built itself,” Benoit-Guidry said. “From there I just added products, and they were already products I was making for my own family and had already been using. It was just sharing things that I already had experience with.”

Leaf + Root features three types of products—salves, aromatherapy rollers and sewn goods. All products are handmade in small batches straight from Benoit-Guidry’s home office.

One of her original and most popular products is her Herbal Skin Remedy, a cure-all salve made from organic oils and herbs, essential oils and local beeswax from New Orleans. Benoit-Guidry says this salve is tailored for a variety of issues, such as mosquito bites, diaper rashes, cuts, scrapes and burns.

Through her background in natural medicine and her time at massage therapy school, Benoit-Guidry knew the benefits of having comfort pillows and eye pillows. She wanted to create these to share a remedy she had come to love with the community. All of her sewn goods are made with local, organic rice and lavender.

Benoit-Guidry spent her early childhood growing up on a farm, so buying local has always been an important part of her life.

“We were really down-to-earth, grass roots people, so for me it’s kind of in my soul,” Benoit-Guidry said. “I encourage people to buy local, to buy from real people who are makers, who are putting love and care into their products.”

Leaf + Root products are available at many retailers across the country as well as online at leafplusroot.com. Currently, Leaf + Root products are available at the Sweet Baton Rouge Pop-Up Shop in Perkins Rowe until Nov. 23.