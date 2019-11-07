With the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints going full steam ahead into their successful seasons, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to some new fan favorite merchandise.

Sparkle City is a Louisiana-based clothing brand that specializes in—you guessed it—sparkles. The apparel is full of glitz and glamour for a game day outfit that will be sure to catch your eye.

Jaime Glas and Margo Cory are the co-owners of the company who saw a hole in the market for intentional game day clothes and decided to fill it.

Glas and Cory wanted to create a brand that didn’t just make cute clothes that happened to be purple and gold or black and gold. They wanted to create clothing made especially for game days that wearers could dress up or down, and make it their own.

“We want to be the brand people think of when they want cute game day clothes,” Glas said.

Sparkle City began last fall when they created 60 LSU sweaters for the LSU vs Alabama game and sold out in less than a day. Then, they decided to create 3,000 Saints themed sweaters and were completely sold out by the first week of January.

The brand features not only Saints and LSU attire, but also other Louisiana schools including ULL, Tulane, and LA Tech. This summer, Sparkle City began receiving requests to make merchandise for other NFL and SEC teams to be sold at boutiques in other states. The business also has holiday merchandise.

“The way we look at it is the only time I plan out my outfit, the only time I think about it in advance is for a wedding or a big gameday or a holiday,” Glas said, “That’s the area we want to stick in—more casual but intended.”

Sparkle City hopes to one day open a store and franchise their business. Until then, Sparkle City merchandise can be found at many boutiques in Baton Rouge and New Orleans including Hemline, Herringstones and Perlis and online at https://www.sparklecity.co