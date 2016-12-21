The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently confirmed that a cougar was caught on camera on Nov. 23, according to a department news release. The picture was submitted to the department and verified by a biologist. It was spotted in northeast Louisiana.

“It is quite possible that this animal could be photographed on other trail cameras placed at deer feeders,’’ said Maria Davidson, LDWF’s Large Carnivore Program Manager in the release. “It is unlikely this cougar will remain in any one area longer than it would take to consume a kill. It is impossible to determine if the animal in the photograph is a wild, free-ranging cougar or an escaped captive.”

The last cougar spotted in Louisiana was photographed in 2011 in Vernon Parish, according to the release.

