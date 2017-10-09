Dig Baton Rouge
Louisiana dev brings swamp music, memories to IndieCade

Russell Jones
1 day ago

Image: Tammy Duplantis / Twitter

An indie video game developer from Louisiana showcased a setup she called the “Atchafalaya Arcade” at this weekend’s IndieCade Festival in Los Angeles.

Part nostalgia-driven musical adventure, part old-school hardware hack, the setup uses a variety of old Nintendo devices to control rhythm, harmony, and melody as lines swirl and spread across the screen.

According to the description on the festival page, developer Tammy Duplantis was inspired by trips to her grandmother’s house in the Louisiana bayou where she would play her Game Boy in the backseat of her parents’ car. She said the players create “abstract bayou pixelscapes” while playing music on the three instruments, which were made from handheld game systems, Game Boy cartridges, and a Super Nintendo.

You can see more of Duplantis’ work on her Itch.io page.

