Bayou Rum Distillery in Lacassine, Louisiana, just won an international award.

The distillery, the largest private one in the United States, won the Best Large-scale Visitor Center in Drinks International’s 2017 Distillery Experience Challenge, according to the Drinks International website.

“From the beginning, we have set out to share the process, history, and taste of Bayou Rum with everyone who visits us. We believe we have something special here, and we want others to be able to experience it alongside us,” said Lisa Cortese, who runs the Bayou Rum visitor center, according to WAFB.

The award was given because judges felt the distillery’s full-scale visitor center made it stand out.

The distillery opened in 2013.

Comments