Louisiana Earth Day 2019 to Be Held this Sunday

Happy Earth Day, Baton Rouge! Since its founding 49 years ago, the Earth Day movement has been used to promote our responsibility in maintaining the environment and encourage greener solutions for our day to day lives.
To keep this tradition alive, the Louisiana Earth Day, Inc. will be putting on its 29th annual Louisiana Earth Day, this Sunday, April 28, at the Parker Coliseum (Aka The Agricultural Center).
This free, family-friendly event will have over 70 exhibitors, who will give hands-on demonstrations that aim to both educate and entertain participants! Tom “Strong Buffalo” Varnado of the Tushkalusa Apalachee Tribe of Louisiana will make his return to this year’s event. With the
The Carbon Copy Band, as well as several local talent groups and organizations, will entertain the crowd on Earth Day’s two stages – Earth Day Stage (outdoor) and Coliseum Stage (indoor).
Be sure to check out Louisiana Earth Day 2019’s website for more information on their upcoming event! Exhibitors and volunteer registrations are still open and can be found here. Come out and support a great cause that aims to improve Louisiana’s well being by conserving and protecting its beautiful environment!
If you are looking for some green tips to inspire you this Earth Day, here are a few that we think will get you on the right track! Going green doesn’t have to be complicated nor does it have to break your bank. In fact, it can
- Are you looking to do some spring cleaning in your closet? Donate your clothes to Goodwill or local thrift stores.
- Use containers or jars to store your lunch instead of plastic bags. Whenever you go shopping be sure to bring a reusable bag!
- If you can do all your billing online, go ahead and make the switch to digital if you haven’t already.
- With the Louisiana sun finally out, use it to your advantage. Light your home with natural lighting instead of lightbulbs. If you do end up using them, make sure to turn them off as you leave from room to room.
- Your refrigerator still have those leftovers you made a week ago? Instead of tossing it to the garbage why not start a compost pile! Paper can be used as well, so now you have a use for that junk mail that’s been piling up.