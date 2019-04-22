Louisiana Earth Day 2019 to Be Held this Sunday

Happy Earth Day, Baton Rouge! Since its founding 49 years ago, the Earth Day movement has been used to promote our responsibility in maintaining the environment and encourage greener solutions for our day to day lives.

To keep this tradition alive, the Louisiana Earth Day, Inc. will be putting on its 29th annual Louisiana Earth Day, this Sunday, April 28, at the Parker Coliseum (Aka The Agricultural Center).

This free, family-friendly event will have over 70 exhibitors, who will give hands-on demonstrations that aim to both educate and entertain participants! Tom “Strong Buffalo” Varnado of the Tushkalusa Apalachee Tribe of Louisiana will make his return to this year’s event. With the help of his gorgeous teepee and strong storytelling, Strong Buffalo will provide participants of all ages an opportunity to learn about his tribe’s culture and history.

The Carbon Copy Band, as well as several local talent groups and organizations, will entertain the crowd on Earth Day’s two stages – Earth Day Stage (outdoor) and Coliseum Stage (indoor).



Be sure to check out Louisiana Earth Day 2019’s website for more information on their upcoming event! Exhibitors and volunteer registrations are still open and can be found here. Come out and support a great cause that aims to improve Louisiana’s well being by conserving and protecting its beautiful environment!

If you are looking for some green tips to inspire you this Earth Day, here are a few that we think will get you on the right track! Going green doesn’t have to be complicated nor does it have to break your bank. In fact, it can help you save money!