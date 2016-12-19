Louisiana’s eight electors cast their votes to elect Donald Trump as President, WAFB reports. The electors gathered at the State Capitol on Dec. 19, where they voted in the Senate Chambers.

All electors cast their votes for Mike Pence as Vice President.

“The Republican Party of Louisiana thanks the Electors for carrying out their constitutional duty in the face of unprecedented pressure from out of state leftist organizations,” said Louisiana Republican Party chairman Roger Villere, according to WAFB. “The people of Louisiana and citizens of the United States owe a debt of gratitude to all the electors who carried out their constitutional duty and represented the will of the people of their state. We enthusiastically welcome the results of the 2016 Electoral College in ratifying the election of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. We look forward to working with the incoming administration to make America great again!”

