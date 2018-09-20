Dig Baton Rouge
Louisiana family (unknowingly) owned a $450 million Da Vinci

While the world thought that Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” was missing for years, turns out it was hanging in a Louisiana home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the painting had been passed down through generations within a Baton Rouge/New Orleans based family. The painting was originally bought in Europe in 1958 for about $120. The Advocate reports that it was then passed down through families and later sold at an auction in New Orleans in 2005 for $10,000 to a pair of art dealers.

The piece was most recently bought by a Saudi Arabian prince for a record-setting $450 million.

