Each state’s economy is important to the United States’ economy as a whole. But did you ever wonder where Louisiana ranks compared to other states and the District of Columbia?

According to a new study by WalletHub, Louisiana has the second-worst economy in the US (West Virginia’s is the worst). WalletHub got the rankings using factors such as unemployment rate, annual household income and percent of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the study, Washington has the best state economy in the US.

READ MORE

Comments