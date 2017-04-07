The Louisiana International Film Festival, scheduled for April 20-23, will bring films from a wealth of genres and cultures to Baton Rouge.

Check out a preview of the festival and information about the films that will be shown.

LOUISIANA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
When: April 20-23

Where: Cinemark Perkins Rowe


Tickets: Now available at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe box office.

Comments