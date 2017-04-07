Louisiana International Film Festival set for April 20-23
The Louisiana International Film Festival, scheduled for April 20-23, will bring films from a wealth of genres and cultures to Baton Rouge.
Check out a preview of the festival and information about the films that will be shown.
LOUISIANA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
When: April 20-23
Where: Cinemark Perkins Rowe
Tickets: Now available at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe box office.
